(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 7)

A son of the fisheries official brutally killed by North Korean soldiers in the Yellow Sea sent a handwritten letter to President Moon Jae-in Tuesday demanding an explanation of his father's tragic death. In the letter, the son, a high school student, expressed deep pain shared by his mother and 8-year-old sister. "If your children were suffering the agony that we are going through now, would you still act like this, Mr. President?" asked the son. "I want to ask you why my father was found in the North Korean waters, what the country did to save his life and why it failed to rescue him."