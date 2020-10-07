Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #2020 parliamentary inspection

Parliamentary inspection of gov't, state agencies kicks off for 20-day run

09:08 October 07, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly kicked off its annual inspection of the government and state agencies Wednesday for a 20-day run.

On the first day of the audit, 14 of the assembly's 17 standing committees will hold inspection hearings to scrutinize the management of the central and regional governments as well as their agencies.

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee, the National Defense Committee and the Strategy and Finance Committee will be among the 14 committees to hold inspection hearings on Wednesday to begin with.

Rival parties are expected to square off against one another over a range of recent controversies including the shooting death of a South Korean fishery official by the North Korean military last month. The issue is highly likely to dominate the hearing of the National Defense Committee, set to begin at 10 a.m.

As the parliamentary inspection is conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some of its proceedings have been scheduled in videoconference format, including the Health and Welfare Committee's inspection set for Thursday.

Other thorny issues such as the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and extended medical leave granted to the son of Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae during his military service in 2017 are also expected to come under intense scrutiny throughout the parliamentary audit to its end on Oct. 26.

The National Assembly's National Defense Committee holds a meeting on Oct. 6, 2020, in preparation for the annual parliamentary audit the next day. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK