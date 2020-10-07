Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 October 07, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/11 Cloudy 10
Incheon 21/12 Cloudy 10
Suwon 22/10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 22/08 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 21/07 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/10 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 23/11 Cloudy 10
Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20
Daegu 22/11 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/15 Cloudy 30
