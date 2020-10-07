Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 October 07, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/11 Cloudy 10

Incheon 21/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 22/10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 22/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 22/08 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 21/07 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/10 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 23/11 Cloudy 10

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 20

Daegu 22/11 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 30
(END)

