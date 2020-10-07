Today in Korean history
Oct. 8
1951 -- Panmunjom, a small village near the 38th parallel that forms the border between South and North Korea, is selected as the site of armistice talks on ending the fratricidal conflict. Negotiations dragged on, and a formal cease-fire agreement was not signed until almost two years later.
2014 -- South Korea's prosecutors indicts Tatsuya Kato, head of the Seoul bureau of Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper, without detention on charges of defaming President Park Geun-hye. He was accused of damaging President Park Geun-hye's reputation by reporting that she and an unidentified man had an alleged secret meeting on the day of April's deadly ferry sinking, citing rumors circulated in Korea's financial community.
2015 -- South Korean Culture Minister Kim Jong-deok and his visiting French counterpart, Fleur Pellerin, agree to boost the two countries' cultural exchanges and cooperation.
