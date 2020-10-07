Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Virus cases bounce back to over 100, potential uptick looming after holiday
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 8-9, photo)
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new infections of the novel coronavirus bounced back to over 100 cases Wednesday after rising by double digits for six consecutive days as health authorities strive to curb sporadic clusters across the nation after a long holiday.
The country added 114 more COVID-19 cases, including 94 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,353, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
(LEAD) N.K. at final stage of preparations for military parade: defense ministry
(ATTN: ADDS defense minister's remarks in 4th para)
SEOUL -- North Korea is at the final stage of preparing for a military parade expected to be held in Pyongyang this weekend to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The Oct. 10 anniversary of the party's founding 75 years ago has drawn attention as the North could showcase new strategic weapons on the occasion in what could be seen as messages to the United States, or South Korea, amid stalled denuclearization talks.
---------------------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's SLBM to complicate denuclearization efforts: ex-defense official
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from U.S. Defense Secretary Esper, additional details in paras 14-19)
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's acquisition of submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) capabilities will further complicate international efforts to denuclearize the communist state, a former U.S. defense official said Tuesday, highlighting the need to address the issue in future negotiations aimed at denuclearizing the communist state.
Peter Brookes, a former deputy assistance secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific affairs, notes North Korea's ballistic missile submarine (SSB) may also be on the horizon.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Fitch keeps S. Korea's credit rating at 'AA-,' outlook stable
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from para 3; ADDS photo)
SEOUL -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Wednesday it has maintained South Korea's credit rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.
Fitch's rating for South Korea has been AA-, the fourth-highest level of the agency's sovereign ratings, since 2012.
---------------------------
Gov't announces legislation plan to allow abortion until 14th week of pregnancy
SEOUL -- The government made public its plan Wednesday to revise laws to allow abortion until the 14th week of pregnancy.
The revisions also conditionally allow abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy based on social, economic and health concerns.
---------------------------
Seoul stocks trade higher late Wed. morning despite hiccup in U.S. stimulus push
SEOUL -- South Korean shares slightly rebounded late Wednesday morning after a weak start as investors still clung on to hopes for U.S. stimulus, though U.S. President Donald Trump pushed back talks for a deal for stimulus measures.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.35 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,373.25 as of 11:20 a.m.
