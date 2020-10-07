GS Caltex to acquire stake in Vietnamese startup VI Automotive Service
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- GS Caltex Corp., South Korea's second-largest refiner by sales, said Wednesday that it has signed a deal worth 39 billion Vietnamese dong (US$1.6 million) with Vietnamese startup VI Automotive Service in its first investment in the emerging country.
Under the deal signed in a videoconference Tuesday, GS Caltex is set to acquire a 16.7 percent stake in VI Automotive Service as soon as administrative procedures are wrapped up in Vietnam.
VietWash, a subsidiary of VI Automotive Service, operates about 50 car washes in Vietnam.
GS Caltex also said it plans to sell lubricant products in the Southeast Asian country.
GS Caltex is a 50:50 joint venture between GS Energy and Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil producer.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)