Group visits to view autumn leaves at nat'l parks discouraged
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Group visits to national parks will be discouraged during the peak autumn foliage season of October and November to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the environment ministry said.
In line with the announcement Wednesday, the Korea National Park Service planned to restrict access of large vehicles to 21 national parks around the country during the designated period and recommend visits in small numbers.
The restriction on large vehicles will last for 16 days on dates chosen by each park.
The KNPS also planned to enhance its social distancing campaign on trails and popular tourist spots.
Where social distancing is difficult, the KNPS will completely ban entry during the two months. The restriction applies to 58 zones in 21 national parks, including some popular peaks and outlooks on Mounts Jiri and Naejang, and they will be marked with tape and notices.
On Mounts Seorak and Naejang, cable cars will run at 50 percent capacity.
The autumn foliage can also be enjoyed virtually on a YouTube channel run by the KNPS.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)