Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun comes home following successful rookie campaign

Kim was the surprise Game 1 starter against the San Diego Padres in the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series, getting the nod ahead of more established big leaguers, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty. Kim gave up three runs in 3 2/3 innings in the Cardinals' 7-4 victory. The Cardinals, though, dropped the next two games to be sent home from the postseason, and Kim never got another chance to redeem himself after the mediocre Game 1 performance.