CJ Logistics considers selling Chinese unit CJ Rokin
19:13 October 07, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., the logistics unit of South Korea's food and entertainment conglomerate CJ, has been considering selling one of its Chinese units, CJ Rokin, a company official said Wednesday.
The move is a part of the company's adjustment of its business portfolio in China, according to the official.
CJ Rokin was set up in 2015 after CJ Logistics acquired a 71.4 percent stake in Rokin, then the biggest refrigerated shipment service firm in China.
