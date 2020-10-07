Go to Contents
CJ Logistics considers selling Chinese unit CJ Rokin

19:13 October 07, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp., the logistics unit of South Korea's food and entertainment conglomerate CJ, has been considering selling one of its Chinese units, CJ Rokin, a company official said Wednesday.

The move is a part of the company's adjustment of its business portfolio in China, according to the official.

CJ Rokin was set up in 2015 after CJ Logistics acquired a 71.4 percent stake in Rokin, then the biggest refrigerated shipment service firm in China.

This undated photo provided by CJ Logistics Corp. shows one of its delivery men and a customer posing for a photo. (Yonhap)


(END)

