SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Craze among people in 20s to borrow money to buy stocks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Defense minister says couldn't use int'l channel to ask N.K. to rescue slain official over concerns about exposing intel (Kookmin Daily)
-- Defense minister says he was told on day of slain official's disappearance it wasn't case of defection (Donga Ilbo)
-- Defense minister says he was told on day of slain official's disappearance chance of defection was low (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Defense minister says initially he was told slain official disappeared, after analyzing intel 'believed he had defected' (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae to push ahead with 3 business regulation bills, says talks were sufficient (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Father of ex-N.K. envoy to Italy not seen since September 2019' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Women are still trapped within 'boundary of punishment' (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliamentary audit starts weak in face of 'bulletproof' ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biz groups plan joint response to ruling party's insistence on 3 business regulation bills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biz circles fume over 3 business regulations bills, slam 'legislation dictatorship' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's acting ambassador to Italy is in South Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Missing North Korean diplomat has settled in South since July 2019' (Korea Herald)
-- Diplomat's defection could deal blow to Moon's NK policy (Korea Times)
