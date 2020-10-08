Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:23 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Craze among people in 20s to borrow money to buy stocks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Defense minister says couldn't use int'l channel to ask N.K. to rescue slain official over concerns about exposing intel (Kookmin Daily)
-- Defense minister says he was told on day of slain official's disappearance it wasn't case of defection (Donga Ilbo)
-- Defense minister says he was told on day of slain official's disappearance chance of defection was low (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Defense minister says initially he was told slain official disappeared, after analyzing intel 'believed he had defected' (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae to push ahead with 3 business regulation bills, says talks were sufficient (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Father of ex-N.K. envoy to Italy not seen since September 2019' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Women are still trapped within 'boundary of punishment' (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliamentary audit starts weak in face of 'bulletproof' ruling party (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biz groups plan joint response to ruling party's insistence on 3 business regulation bills (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biz circles fume over 3 business regulations bills, slam 'legislation dictatorship' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North's acting ambassador to Italy is in South Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Missing North Korean diplomat has settled in South since July 2019' (Korea Herald)
-- Diplomat's defection could deal blow to Moon's NK policy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK