(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 8)

Despite Suga's firm stance, expectation has been growing that bilateral relations will enter a new phase with the new prime minister who succeeded Shinzo Abe. Abe had been criticized for having plunged Seoul-Tokyo ties to their lowest point with his misuse of bilateral tension for political gain. It is time for the two countries to explore ways to mend relations and resolve thorny history-related issues. We expect the eased travel restrictions will be a starting point for better relations.

(END)