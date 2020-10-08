Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung #Q3 earnings

Samsung delivers forecast-beating Q3 performance on mobile, chip recovery

08:50 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday expected market-forecast beating third-quarter earnings as its chip business apparently remained solid despite a decline in memory prices, and its mobile sales bounced back on pent-up demand amid the pandemic.

In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 12.3 trillion won (US$10.6 billion) for the July-September period, up 58.1 percent from a year ago.

The third-quarter operating income estimate beats the market consensus of 10.5 trillion won in the data compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency that surveyed 19 Korean brokerage houses last month.

Samsung estimated its third-quarter sales at 66 trillion won in the three-month period, up 6.45 percent from a year earlier. The figure is also above the market consensus of 64 trillion won.

Samsung, the world's leading memory chip and smartphone vendor, did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.

This file photo taken July 30, 2020, shows an outdoor sign of Samsung Electronics Co. at the company's building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK