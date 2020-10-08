Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street rallies

09:36 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday, taking a cue from U.S. stock rallies over stimulus hopes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 12.88 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,399.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Local stocks got off to a strong start, bolstered by optimistic signals by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi over an airline-relief bill in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Investor appetite for risk also hiked on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, as some of the committee members implied openness to increasing the asset-buying program to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.91 percent to close at 28,303.46 on Wednesday (New York time). The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.88 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 1.74 percent.

Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.6 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver shed 0.49 percent, but its rival Kakao added 1.05 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem advanced up 0.44 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI climbed 0.57 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics remained flat, and Celltrion jumped 2.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,157.2 won to the U.S. dollar, up 1 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK