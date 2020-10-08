Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to alliance
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper held phone talks on Thursday and reaffirmed their commitment to a strong alliance and a firm combined defense posture, the defense ministry said.
The call marked the first talks between the two since Suh took office as defense minister last month.
"The two ministers reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the ironclad South Korea-U.S. alliance and closely cooperating on defense issues," the ministry said in a release.
Esper congratulated Suh on his inauguration and expressed expectations for their Security Consultative Meeting slated to take place in Washington on Wednesday.
The planned visit will be Suh's first overseas trip as South Korea's defense chief. It will also be the first time for a South Korean defense minister to visit a foreign country since February, due to the new coronavirus.
