Amid pandemic-related uncertainty, LPGA star Park In-bee admits Olympics less of a goal

"I think it's just I really trust the LPGA Tour and everybody who's running the Tour over here. I thought they would definitely run this association really safe and traveling really safe," Park said, when asked about her decision to move to the United States ahead of her compatriots. "The most important (thing) for me was at the tournament site (is) we're not meeting a lot of people or we're just in this bubble. Plus, I really wanted to compete and really wanted to come out and play again. It's just I missed competition and being out here."

