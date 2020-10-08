Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
---------------------------
N. Korea could unveil new ICBM or SLBM in this week's military parade: unification ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea could unveil newly developed strategic weapons, such as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), during this week's widely expected military parade in a bid to strengthen internal unity amid economic difficulties, the unification ministry said Thursday.
Other new weapons the North could show off include a transporter erector launcher vehicle and a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), the ministry said in a report to the parliamentary audit. The parade is expected to take place Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Virus cases fall back to double digits; potential spike still worrisome
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new infections rose by double digits on Thursday, while the country is still worried over a possible resurgence of new infections after a long holiday.
The country added 69 COVID-19 cases, including 60 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,422, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
---------------------------
(LEAD) Samsung's Q3 earnings best in 2 yrs on Huawei effect, mobile recovery
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday expected its third-quarter profit to be the largest in two years, as its chip business got a boost from U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co. and its mobile sales bounced back on pent-up demand amid the pandemic.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 12.3 trillion won (US$10.6 billion) for the July-September period, up 58.1 percent from a year ago.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Moon hopes for S. Korea-U.S. collaboration on declaring end to Korean War
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in proposed Thursday that South Korea and the United States join forces to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, saying it's a way to open the door for peace on the peninsula and make the alliance even greater.
"I hope that our two countries work toward the end-of-war declaration and draw active participation from the international community in this regard," he said in a video speech for the Annual Gala Dinner of the Korea Society. Based in New York, the private and nonprofit organization has long campaigned to promote ties between the allies.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Seoul's trade minister among 2 finalists in race for new WTO chief: report
SEOUL -- South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has made it onto the shortlist of two finalists in a race to become the new chief of the World Trade Organization (WTO), a news report said Thursday.
The South Korean candidate will now compete with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria for the top seat, Reuters reported, citing three unidentified sources.
---------------------------
(LEAD) Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to alliance
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- Defense Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper held phone talks on Thursday and reaffirmed their commitment to a strong alliance and a firm combined defense posture, the defense ministry said.
The call marked the first talks between the two since Suh took office as defense minister last month.
---------------------------
N. Korea's media-carried criticism against South jumped more than sixfold last year: data
SEOUL -- North Korea's issuance of media-carried criticism against South Korea soared more than sixfold last year from a year ago amid frosty inter-Korean relations, government data showed Thursday.
According to the unification ministry data submitted to Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the main opposition People Power Party, North Korea's three mainstream media outlets carried a total of 981 news pieces critical of Seoul in 2019.
(END)