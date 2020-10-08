Hyundai to recall over 25,000 Kona EVs for faulty battery part
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will voluntarily recall over 25,000 Kona all-electric models for a faulty battery cell component, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Hyundai will recall 25,564 Kona Electric models manufactured between Sept. 29, 2019, and March 13, 2020, as a possible short circuit in the faulty battery cell system may start a fire in the pure EV model, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The recall comes after 13 cases of fires in the model have been reported since 2018.
The carmaker will start replacing the battery system and updating the battery-related software program for the EV vehicles subject to the recall Oct. 16, it said.
