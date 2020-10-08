Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Motor-recall

Hyundai to recall over 25,000 Kona EVs for faulty battery part

14:39 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will voluntarily recall over 25,000 Kona all-electric models for a faulty battery cell component, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Hyundai will recall 25,564 Kona Electric models manufactured between Sept. 29, 2019, and March 13, 2020, as a possible short circuit in the faulty battery cell system may start a fire in the pure EV model, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recall comes after 13 cases of fires in the model have been reported since 2018.

The carmaker will start replacing the battery system and updating the battery-related software program for the EV vehicles subject to the recall Oct. 16, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Kona Electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK