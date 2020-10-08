Go to Contents
LG Electronics Q3 operating profit up 22.7 pct. to 959 bln won

14:57 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday estimated its third-quarter operating earnings at 959 billion won (US$ 831 million), up 22.7 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7.8 percent to 16.91 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The operating profit was 8.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
