Moon calls for all-out support for Yoo Myung-hee's WTO chief bid
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his government Thursday to focus every effort on helping Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee win the ongoing race to become the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), his office said.
Moon issued the message during a meeting with Cheong Wa Dae aides following reports that Yoo has advanced to the final round in the competition, together with Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The president was quoted as saying, "The government will have to support (her bid) by concentrating all efforts in order to develop the multilateral trade system and expand the free trade order."
Moon plans to have a phone call with Yoo later in the day, Kang said.
It marks the first time that a South Korean candidate has reached the last two-way round of the race for the top post of the WTO with a four-year term.
The successful candidate will reportedly be picked ahead of Nov. 7.
