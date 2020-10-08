Daelim Industrial-led consortium wins US$616 mln deal in Philippines
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major South Korean builder, said Thursday its consortium has clinched a US$616 million railway project in the Philippines.
Under the deal with the Department of Transportation, the Daelim Industrial-led consortium will build a 15.8-kilometer-long viaduct and a station.
Daelim Industrial said it will take 48 months to complete the project.
Daelim Industrial has a 50 percent stake in the project, while the rest is held by the Spanish engineering company Acciona.
The deal is part of a 51.2-km-long railway project that will connect Malolos to Clark economic zone in the Philippines.
