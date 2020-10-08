Suspected African swine fever case reported at local pig farm
SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) was reported on Thursday at a pig farm in the northeastern county of Hwacheon, the agriculture ministry said.
Following the report of the suspected case, the authorities carried out emergency disinfection work at and around the farm in Gangwon Province and analyzed the sample, the ministry said. The result is expected to be available early Friday.
If confirmed, it will be the first ASF case reported from a local farm since October 2019, though nearly 800 cases have been found from wild boars near the inter-Korean border area since last year.
As pig farms have been preparing for reopening, the government came up with new guidelines earlier this week that call for tougher sanitary measures.
ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. Currently, no vaccines or cure for the contagious disease exist.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)