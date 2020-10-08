Go to Contents
Suspected African swine fever case reported at local pig farm

23:11 October 08, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- A suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) was reported on Thursday at a pig farm in the northeastern county of Hwacheon, the agriculture ministry said.

Following the report of the suspected case, the authorities carried out emergency disinfection work at and around the farm in Gangwon Province and analyzed the sample, the ministry said. The result is expected to be available early Friday.

If confirmed, it will be the first ASF case reported from a local farm since October 2019, though nearly 800 cases have been found from wild boars near the inter-Korean border area since last year.

As pig farms have been preparing for reopening, the government came up with new guidelines earlier this week that call for tougher sanitary measures.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. Currently, no vaccines or cure for the contagious disease exist.

A quarantine vehicle sprays disinfectant solution near a mountain in the city of Chuncheon, northeast of Seoul, on Sept. 25, 2020, as quarantine authorities take measures to prevent African swine fever from hitting the livestock industry following the discovery of the animal disease in a dead wild boar. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
