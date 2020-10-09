Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 October 09, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/12 Sunny 20

Incheon 23/13 Sunny 20

Suwon 24/12 Sunny 20

Cheongju 23/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 22/09 Sunny 20

Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 24/11 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 30

Daegu 22/14 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30

(END)

