Friday's weather forecast
09:00 October 09, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/12 Sunny 20
Incheon 23/13 Sunny 20
Suwon 24/12 Sunny 20
Cheongju 23/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 24/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 22/09 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/12 Sunny 0
Gwangju 24/11 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 30
Daegu 22/14 Cloudy 30
Busan 22/17 Cloudy 30
