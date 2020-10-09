Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't seeks ways to revitalize stock market, political circle forgets taxation fairness (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Choco pie for meal, 15 hours of hard work per day' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Huge fire at 33-story Ulsan apartment building (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon calls for special protection of workers involved in indispensable face-to-face activities (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon again calls for declaring end to Korean War when N. Korea, U.S. remain mum (Segye Times)
-- Ex-Lime Asset chief claims to have given 50 million won to Kang Gi-jung (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-Lime Asset chief suspected of delivering 50 million won in cash to Kang Gi-jung (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Taxation fairness that even shakes ruling party (Hankyoreh)
-- Coast Guard chief goes back on words on killing incident of S. Korean official by N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Young shop owners get over COVID-19 recession (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics was different: it is to record sales of 66 trillion won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Consumer rebound gives Samsung a good Q3 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's Yoo advances to final round in WTO leadership race (Korea Herald)
-- Moon renews calls for end to Korean War (Korea Times)
