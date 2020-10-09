Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't seeks ways to revitalize stock market, political circle forgets taxation fairness (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Choco pie for meal, 15 hours of hard work per day' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Huge fire at 33-story Ulsan apartment building (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon calls for special protection of workers involved in indispensable face-to-face activities (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon again calls for declaring end to Korean War when N. Korea, U.S. remain mum (Segye Times)

-- Ex-Lime Asset chief claims to have given 50 million won to Kang Gi-jung (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-Lime Asset chief suspected of delivering 50 million won in cash to Kang Gi-jung (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Taxation fairness that even shakes ruling party (Hankyoreh)

-- Coast Guard chief goes back on words on killing incident of S. Korean official by N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Young shop owners get over COVID-19 recession (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics was different: it is to record sales of 66 trillion won (Korea Economic Daily)

