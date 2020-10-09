(LEAD) Rays' Choi Ji-man has one hit in ALDS loss

In Game 5, Choi will likely find himself back in the starting lineup against the Yankees' right-hander Gerrit Cole, who will be pitching on three days' rest. Choi smoked a two-run homer off Cole in Game 1 on Monday and is 10-for-19 with four home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs against the ace in his career, including the postseason. Choi has more hits against Cole than any other pitcher in the majors. He hasn't homered more than twice against anyone other than Cole.