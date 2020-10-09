Korea Vaccine recalls 615,000 doses of flu vaccines
SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug safety agency said Friday it has ordered Korea Vaccine Co. to recall 615,000 doses of flu vaccines.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety issued the recall after it confirmed white particles were found in flu vaccines in the public health center in Yeongdeok, a county located about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
The ministry said white particles appeared to be protein and it believed that the efficacy and safety of vaccines were not compromised, but Korea Vaccine, the maker of the vaccines, has decided to voluntarily recall them.
The vaccines were refrigerated throughout the entire distribution process, according to the ministry.
The ministry said 17,812 people were injected with the vaccines that are subject to the recall.
