(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 10)

The core of contention in the issue of abortion lies in whether or not it is just for the state to punish women who choose to abort. It is not a matter of choice between women's right to choose and the need to protect the unborn. It has been a global trend to put top priority on women's health and rights. The government has 40 days until implementation of the revisions. It should listen attentively to the growing criticism and reflect the diverse voices in policies.

