Saturday's weather forecast

09:14 October 10, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 23/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/12 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 0

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/14 Sunny 20

Busan 23/17 Cloudy 20

(END)

