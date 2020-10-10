Saturday's weather forecast
09:14 October 10, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 23/12 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/12 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/12 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 21/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 24/13 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 24/14 Cloudy 0
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/14 Sunny 20
Busan 23/17 Cloudy 20
