N. Korea's military parade has not begun yet: sources
SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not appear to have held a widely expected military parade yet as of Saturday morning, sources said, raising chances the event could be held in the afternoon or evening.
The communist country has been expected to stage a large military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that falls on Oct. 10.
But no imminent signs have been detected that the country's state media would broadcast the event live.
"We've got no signs that North Korea has begun a military parade," a source in Seoul said. "We are closely monitoring related movements and see the possibility the event could begin late Saturday afternoon or early evening."
The North last aired a military parade live in April 2017, when it showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and diverse types of weapons amid heightened tensions with the United States.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)