Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK parade

N. Korea's military parade has not begun yet: sources

11:06 October 10, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not appear to have held a widely expected military parade yet as of Saturday morning, sources said, raising chances the event could be held in the afternoon or evening.

The communist country has been expected to stage a large military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that falls on Oct. 10.

But no imminent signs have been detected that the country's state media would broadcast the event live.

"We've got no signs that North Korea has begun a military parade," a source in Seoul said. "We are closely monitoring related movements and see the possibility the event could begin late Saturday afternoon or early evening."

The North last aired a military parade live in April 2017, when it showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and diverse types of weapons amid heightened tensions with the United States.

This photo, released April 16, 2017, by the Rodong Sinmun, a daily of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, shows presumed-to-be new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) disclosed for the first time at a military parade in Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang to mark the 105th birth anniversary of the late founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK