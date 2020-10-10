Go to Contents
(2nd LD) N. Korea appears to have staged massive military parade: S. Korean military

13:24 October 10, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with N.K. conducting parade, full story to follow)

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade in Pyongyang early Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"Signs have been detected that North Korea conducted a military parade at the Kim Il-sung square at dawn by mobilizing a large number of equipment and personnel," the JCS said in a brief statement.

"South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities have been analyzing (the event), including the possibility that it could be the main event, (not a rehearsal)," it added.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

