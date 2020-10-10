Go to Contents
U.S. analyzing N. Korea's military parade in consultation with allies: defense dept.

23:33 October 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States is in consultation with its Asian allies to analyze North Korea's latest military parade, a U.S. defense official said Saturday, hours after the communist state showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to be its largest so far.

"We are aware of reports related to the parade," John Supple, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, told Yonhap News Agency.

"Our analysis is ongoing and we are consulting with our Allies in the region," he added.

