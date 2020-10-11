Sunday's weather forecast
09:03 October 11, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 10
Incheon 21/13 Sunny 10
Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 21/09 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 20
Jeonju 23/12 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20
Daegu 22/12 Sunny 20
Busan 23/15 Cloudy 20
(END)