Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:03 October 11, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 21/13 Sunny 10

Suwon 23/11 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 22/12 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 23/12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 21/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 20

Jeonju 23/12 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 22/18 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/12 Sunny 20

Busan 23/15 Cloudy 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK