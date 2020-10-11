(LEAD) Virus cases stay below 100 for 4th day amid concern over back-to-back holidays
(ATTN: ADDS more info and latest tally throughout; CHANGES photos)
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose by double digits for the fourth straight day Sunday, yet health authorities are still on alert over a possible spike in infections amid back-to-back holidays.
The country added 58 more COVID-19 cases, including 46 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,606, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Daily infections bounced back to 114 on Wednesday after rising by double digits the previous six days. But the number has been below 100 since Thursday.
Health authorities have warned that the country could see an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the five-day Chuseok holiday that ran through last Sunday and another three-day break from Friday to Sunday when Hangeul Day, which celebrates the Korean alphabet, is combined with the weekend.
The authorities plan to announce a decision later in the day on whether to adjust their social distancing guidelines, currently at the second-highest level of a three-tier system.
Of the newly identified local infections, 19 cases were reported in Seoul and 18 cases in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, west of Seoul, reported one additional case.
The number of cases linked to a hospital in Dobong Ward, northern Seoul, reached 59 with one more patient being reported, the authorities said.
A hospital in Uijeongbu, just north of Seoul, reported two additional cases, increasing the total related caseload to 51.
The number of cases traced to a family gathering in Gyeonggi Province rose by seven, bringing the total to eight, it said. Another family gathering in the central city of Daejeon reported one more case, bringing the total caseload to 20.
The number of newly identified imported cases came to 12, bringing the country's total to 3,373. Of them, six are South Korean nationals and six are foreigners.
There were two additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 432. The fatality rate was 1.76 percent.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 89, according to the KDCA.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 22,693, up 69 from the previous day.
The country has carried out 2,410,483 coronavirus tests since Jan. 3.
Daily infections peaked at 441 on Aug. 27, days after cluster infections were found to be linked to a Seoul church and an anti-government rally in the capital on Liberation Day on Aug. 15.
With tightened social distancing imposed on the greater Seoul area for weeks, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has been hovering around 100 since early September.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)