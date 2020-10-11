Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 October 11, 2020

Oct. 12

1897 -- The Daehan Empire is established, with King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty becoming its emperor.

1923 -- Ferry service opens between the ports of Masan, Korea, and Osaka, Japan.

1949 -- South Korea establishes its Air Force.

1962 -- North Korea signs a border treaty with China.

1980 -- A monument is set up on Jeju Island in memory of Hendrick Hamel, a Dutch seaman who became the first Westerner to write about Korea after he was shipwrecked on the island in the 17th century.

1982 -- The OB Bears defeat the Samsung Lions to become the first champions of the South Korean pro baseball league.

1985 -- A test-tube baby is born in South Korea for the first time by a team from Seoul National University.

1987 -- The National Assembly passes a revision of the Constitution to establish free presidential elections.

1992 -- South Korea's first domestically made submarine, the 1,200-ton-class Icheon, is christened.

2015 -- South Korea announces its plan to reintroduce state history textbooks for secondary school students.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK