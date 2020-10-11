Go to Contents
TWICE unveils track list for 2nd full-length album ahead of release this month

13:21 October 11, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE's upcoming full-length album includes collaborations with popular musicians, such as Dua Lipa and Heize, its agency said Sunday.

The nine-member group's second full-length album "Eyes Wide Open" features 13 songs, including "Behind the Mask" that was co-composed by British pop diva Dua Lipa. The lyrics for the track were written by South Korean singer-songwriter Heize, according to JYP Entertainment.

The upcoming album also included "I Can't Stop Me," a song composed by American singer-songwriter Melanie Fontana and producer Michel "Lindgren" Schulz and written by JYP's chief Park Jin-young.

Some members of the girl group -- Jihyo, Sana, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Nayeon -- also took part as the sole lyricists for some tracks, the agency said.

TWICE is set to release the album on Oct. 26. It's the group's first full-length album since it released its debut album, "Twicetagram," in October 2017.

This image, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows members of K-pop group TWICE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)
This image, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows the track list for K-pop act TWICE's upcoming album "Eyes Wide Open." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

