Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean accords should be honored
SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae stressed Sunday that existing inter-Korean agreements should be honored at any cost to prevent the recurrence of an armed conflict on the peninsula, responding to North Korea's latest military parade.
It was briefing the media on the outcome of an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting held a day after the North displayed what seems to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during the Pyongyang event to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea. The North's leader Kim Jong-un also delivered a speech.
NSC officials reviewed what Kim said in the address and also agreed to continue to analyze newly unveiled weapons, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
They "emphasized that various accords between the South and the North for the prevention of bilateral armed clashes and war should be kept at any cost," it added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)