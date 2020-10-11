With social distancing rules eased, fans to be admitted for football exhibition match

The men's senior national team and the under-23 national team will collide for the second of their two exhibition matches at 8 p.m. Monday at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. The first match, which ended in a 2-2 draw last Friday, was played without spectators in the stands. South Korea was still under Level 2 in the three-tier social distancing scheme, which meant sports matches couldn't have fans in the stands.

