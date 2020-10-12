Long-awaited major title puts Kim Sei-young on LPGA Hall of Fame track

To be eligible for the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, a player must have been an active tour member for 10 years, and must have won at least one of the following: an LPGA major, the Vare Trophy for the scoring title or the Player of the Year Award. The inductee must also have earned 27 Hall of Fame points. A tournament win is worth one point, and a major title is good for two points. The Vare Trophy or the Player of the Year honor is also worth one point.

