LG Electronics to launch hair growth helmet this month

10:00 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker, said Monday it will launch a hair loss treatment device in South Korea later this month.

LG Pra.L MediHair was recently approved by Seoul's drug safety ministry as a laser apparatus for medical use and was also cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class II device for home use.

The wearable device combines 146 laser and 104 LED lights to stimulate hair follicle stem cells in the bulge region and support hair growth and slows down male pattern baldness, according to LG.

The hair growth helmet is based on Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT), which was cleared by the FDA for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.

This photo, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Oct. 12, 2020, shows models promoting LG's hair growth helmet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The helmet offers three hair care modes: total care for the entire scalp, front care for front and upper hair treatment, and top care for the parietal area. The device can recommend the best hair treatment options after its sensors analyze users' hair loss area.

Before the device's official launch, LG will hold a promotional event to give away its hair growth helmet to 100 selected consumers who sent stories on hair loss.

LG launched its beauty brand PRA.L in 2017 to introduce household beauty appliances, such as an LED mask and facial cleanser for skin care.

