Monday's weather forecast
09:10 October 12, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 0
Incheon 20/15 Cloudy 0
Suwon 21/13 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 22/14 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 22/14 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 21/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20
Jeonju 22/15 Sunny 20
Gwangju 22/15 Cloudy 0
Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 0
Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 0
Busan 24/16 Cloudy 0
