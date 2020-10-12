Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Monday's weather forecast

09:10 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/14 Cloudy 0

Incheon 20/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 21/13 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 22/14 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 22/14 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 21/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 22/15 Sunny 20

Gwangju 22/15 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 0

Daegu 23/14 Cloudy 0

Busan 24/16 Cloudy 0
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK