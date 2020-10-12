Samsung to supply digital signage for McDonald's drive-thru branches in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will supply its digital signage products for McDonald's drive-thru restaurants in South Korea as it tries to ride the digital transformation wave in retail stores.
Samsung said it has been commissioned to supply its SMART outdoor signage for McDonald's Goyang Samsong drive-thru store in Goyang, north of Seoul. It will also deliver the product to all future drive-thru restaurants of McDonald's in South Korea.
Samsung has been supplying its signage for digital menu boards inside McDonald's stores since 2011, but this is the first time that the company is also installing outdoor signage for McDonald's drive-thru lanes.
Samsung said digital signage plays an integral part in the digital transformation and environmental-friendly trends of retail stores as the product enhances visibility of menus and advertisements compared with printed signage, while reducing costs and order times.
Samsung is also offering a MagicINFO program, in which store administrators can easily control content on digital menu boards in real time, to entire McDonald's restaurants in South Korea.
Samsung recently inked a similar digital signage supply deal with Starbucks in South Korea.
According to market researcher Omdia, Samsung was the top LCD smart signage vendor in the world with a 32.2 market share as of the first half of the year.
