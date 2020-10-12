Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases spike again on 1st day of eased social distancing scheme
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases spiked again Monday, though the daily tally stayed below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, as the country eased its tougher social distancing measures.
The country added 97 COVID-19 cases, including 68 local infections, raising the total caseload to 24,703, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Gov't calls for fair probe into death of S. Korean businessman in Iraq
SEOUL -- South Korea has called on Iraqi authorities to carry out a fair investigation into the death of a South Korean businessman involved in a large port construction project in the Middle Eastern country, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The senior director at Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. was found dead Friday in the company compound located in the southern province of Basra, and Iraqi police initially concluded that he committed suicide.
-----------------
Civic activists to launch legal battle to protect 'Statue of Peace' in Berlin
SEOUL/BERLIN -- Civic activists based in Germany are planning to apply for an injunction Monday against Berlin city authorities' removal order for a statue erected in the German capital of a girl symbolizing Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery, informed local sources said.
The injunction application will be filed by Korea Verband, a Germany-based civic group with South Korean ties, with Berlin's administrative court during the day, they said.
-----------------
Military lifts vacation ban for troops as gov't eases social distancing scheme
SEOUL -- The defense ministry decided to lift a vacation ban for enlisted service members after the government eased social distancing guidelines on the new coronavirus, officials said Monday
Since mid-August, the military authorities banned rank-and-file troops from vacationing and off-base movement, as the country saw a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases and implemented a tougher social distancing scheme.
-----------------
Seoul's top trade official to visit Europe to drum up support her WTO chief race
SEOUL -- South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, who has recently made it to the final round of the selection process for a new leader at the World Trade Organization (WTO), plans to head to Europe later this week to win more support from its members.
Yoo will visit Switzerland and other European nations starting Tuesday, to meet representatives from member countries of the WTO, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
N.K. leader attends mass gymnastics show despite antivirus campaign
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched a mass gymnastics performance held to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, state media said Monday, despite the country's nationwide antivirus campaign.
Kim attended the grand mass games and artistic performance entitled "Great Guidance" at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) BLACKPINK's 1st full album hits No. 2 on Billboard in new milestone for K-pop girl group
SEOUL -- K-pop megastar BLACKPINK's first full-length album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard main album chart this week, setting a new record in the history of South Korean girl groups.
"At No. 2 on the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK's debut full-length 'The Album' enters with 110,000 equivalent album units earned," Billboard reported Sunday (US time), one day before its chart will be updated.
-----------------
S. Korean Kim Sei-young captures 1st career LPGA major title
SEOUL -- With a ruthlessly dominant performance, South Korean LPGA star Kim Sei-young has finally broken through with her maiden major title.
Kim captured the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by five strokes Sunday (local time) at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, for her 11th career title and first at one of LPGA's five major tournaments.
