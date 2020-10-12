Montenegrin striker Mugosa named K League's top player for Sept.

Mugosa came out on top in all three voting categories. He collected 28.7 of the vote from the K League's performance evaluation committee, which accounts for 60 percent of the award. In the fan voting, counting for 25 percent, Mugosa had 16.95 percent of support. And in a vote by FIFA Online 4 players, making up the final 15 percent of the award, Mugosa led all candidates with 12.42 percent.

