Nearly 90 pct of deceased last year cremated, but crematoriums in short supply: data

The southeastern city of Busan was the region preferring cremation the most, with 94.8 percent of the deaths reported in the city last year ending up in cremation, followed by the western city of Incheon with a rate of 94 percent. South Gyeongsang Province reported a cremation rate of 93 percent, while Gyeonggi Province had 91.4 percent and Seoul reported 91.1 percent. The rate was the lowest for the southern island of Jeju with 75.4 percent.