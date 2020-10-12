N.K. could test-fire new ICBM depending on U.S. election results: ex-unification minister
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could test-fire its new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and other weapons unveiled at a recent military parade depending on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, a former unification minister said Monday.
"In order for weapons to be deployed, they should be test-fired," Kim Yeon-chul said on a local radio show. "They will likely look into various circumstances (before testing weapons), and the most important of them is the outcome of the U.S. presidential election."
On Saturday, the North unveiled its newest ICBM, which is even bigger than the previous version that was believed to be capable of striking any part of the continental United States. Other weapons also unveiled at the parade included a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
The former minister said it is important to stably "take care of this transition period" between the U.S. election and January, when the North is scheduled to hold a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party for the first time since 2016.
Kim also said the U.S. and the North could continue talks even if U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected because Biden is unlikely to return to former President Barack Obama's policy of "strategic patience."
U.S. President Donald Trump has held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un since June 2018, but their talks have stalled since their second bilateral summit in Hanoi in February 2019 ended without a deal.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)