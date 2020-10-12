Go to Contents
Moon holds high-level meeting on backing Yoo Myung-hee's WTO chief bid

16:02 October 12, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in convened a high-level meeting Monday to discuss strategies on supporting Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon raised the need to publicize that the minister with 25 years of experience in trade affairs is the right figure to reform the WTO, speaking in the session joined by Yoo, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president pledged to make every effort himself to help Yoo win the competition especially through personal letters to his foreign counterparts and phone talks.

This combined image provided by Yonhap News TV shows Yoo Myung-hee (L) of South Korea and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria, the two final candidates for the director general of the World Trade Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Cheong Wa Dae meeting came ahead of the opening of the two-way final round of the WTO chief race next week, which also involves Nigeria's former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Yoo reported to the president that she would concentrate on endeavoring to draw a broader range of support from the international community, not from specific nations or continents, Kang said.

The spokesman pointed out that avoiding vetoes is as important as gaining more votes.

Also attending the meeting, Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, said it is necessary to emphasize that Yoo is the candidate capable of restoring multilateral trade. Kim served as Seoul's trade minister and ambassador to the United Nations.

