Hanssem Q3 operating earnings up 236.4 pct. to 24 bln won
16:28 October 12, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Monday estimated its third-quarter operating profit at 24 billion won (US$20.9 million), up 236.4 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 25.4 percent to 514.9 billion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 9.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)