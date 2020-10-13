Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:07 October 13, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 0

Suwon 20/08 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 20/07 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/12 Sunny 60

Jeonju 20/10 Sunny 20

Gwangju 20/12 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 0

Daegu 21/12 Cloudy 10

Busan 23/15 Sunny 10

(END)

