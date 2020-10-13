Go to Contents
BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 1 bln YouTube views

11:04 October 13, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The music video of "Boombayah," K-pop megastar BLACKPINK's debut song, became the band's third video to exceed 1 billion YouTube views on Tuesday.

The music video hit the milestone around 8:26 a.m., four years after its release in August 2016, according to YG Entertainment.

Prior to "Boombayah," "Ddu-du Ddu-du," a hit song released in 2018, and "Kill This Love," dropped in 2019, achieved the feat. No K-pop band other than the quartet has three music videos with over 1 billion YouTube views for now.

"Boombayah" is one of the two main tracks of "Square One," BLACKPINK's debut single album.

"Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love" currently have some 1.35 billion and 1.06 billion YouTube views, respectively, according to the agency.

"The Album," BLACKPINK's first full-length album, which was released on Oct. 2, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard's main album chart this week, setting a new record in the history of South Korean girl groups.

The album also ranked No. 2 on the main album chart of Official Charts, which compiles album performances in Britain, while its main track "Lovesick Girls" topped the weekly Global Top 100 Songs Chart on YouTube.

This image of "Boombayah" by BLACKPINK was provided by YG Entertainment on Oct. 13, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

