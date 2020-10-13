Incheon's annual rock festival to be held online amid pandemic
INCHEON, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- This year's Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, the biggest annual South Korean outdoor rock concert, will kick off this week in a virtual way due to the new coronavirus, its organizers said Tuesday.
The 2020 festival, the 15th of its kind, runs on Friday and Saturday, with all concerts and performances of the event to be livestreamed through YouTube and other streaming media, according to the host city of Incheon.
Organizers first planned to hold the festival both online and offline but decided to go fully virtual to comply with the nationwide distancing campaign.
Korean rock singers and bands like Jaurim, Guckkasten, Boohwal and Idiotape will participate in this year's event, along with Scottish rock band Travis and American post-metal band Deafheaven.
This year's Pentaport Rock Festival, which had annually taken place in August with tens of Korean and international musicians and artists in the rock and electronica genres, has been postponed for about two months because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions.
