Korean-language dailies

-- Workers at power stations still paid minimum wage (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Financial authorities suspected of being involved in investment fund scandal (Kookmin Daily)

-- Independently developed unmanned reconnaissance plane crashes (Donga llbo)

-- Chung Euisun to be promoted to chairman of Hyundai Motor Group (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Regional development plan of Korean New Deal likely to hurt gov't financial health (Segye Times)

-- Some public agencies suffer damage from investments in asset management company Optimus (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. Department of State refutes remarks of S. Korean ambassador to the U.S. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Children from wealthy families go to U.S. prestigious universities by fabricating their student records (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korean government to invest 75 trillion won in regional development (Maeil Business Newspaper)

